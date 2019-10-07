California puts $15 billion schools bond on March ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will vote next year whether the state should issue $15 billion in bonds for school construction and modernization projects.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday placing the bond on the March 2020 ballot. He says improving physical conditions in schools will improve students' educational experiences.

Nine billion dollars will go to facilities serving students in pre-school through 12th grade. Two billion dollars each will go to the University of California system, the California State University system and community colleges.

Local governments have to provide matching funds. But the state will provide a greater share of the money for districts with high percentages of low income, foster care and English learning students.

Newsom says he's confident voters will approve the bonds.