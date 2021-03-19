California panel votes to end off-roading at Oceano Dunes March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 1:36 p.m.
OCEANO, Calif. (AP) — The California Coastal Commission has voted to end off-highway vehicle use at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area within three years, a decision that follows years of debate over environmental and cultural impacts.
The 10-0 vote Thursday calls for the prohibition to take effect by 2024 at Oceano Dunes, the only California state park that allows recreational driving on the beach and in dunes.