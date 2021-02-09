California panel calls for overhaul of sentencing laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California should allow all but death row inmates and those serving life-without-parole to request lighter sentences after serving at least 15 years as part of a dramatic overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws recommended Tuesday by an advisory committee to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The state also should limit sentencing enhancements that can add years to underlying prison terms but are imposed with “extreme racial disparities," the committee said. As one example, it said 99% of those given a gang enhancement in Los Angeles County are people of color.