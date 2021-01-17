California man held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A 44-year-old Northern California man was jailed in lieu of $5 million bail after sheriff’s deputies found a cache of weapons and explosives at his home and business, including gunpowder and pipe bombs, authorities said.

Ian Benjamin Rogers was arrested Friday after deputies searched his home and business in Napa, north of San Francisco, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported. He could face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to allegedly possessing illegal weapons.