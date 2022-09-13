California launches website promoting abortion services

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California launched a publicly funded website on Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents permission to get an abortion in the state.
The website is part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that said states could not ban abortion.