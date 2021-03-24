California groups track face masks, gloves bound for ocean HAVEN DALEY, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 1:52 a.m.
1 of9 Lynn Adams, president of the Pacifica Beach Coalition, center, gives directions to volunteers before they clean areas near Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pacifica Beach Coalition volunteer Amaelia Bringas, 16, picks up a face mask while picking up trash near Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Lynn Adams, president of the Pacifica Beach Coalition, shows face masks that were found discarded near her home as volunteers clean areas near Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pacifica Beach Coalition volunteers Iona Pratt-Bauman, from left, Anneliese Phillips, Sophia Woehl and Amaelia Bringas, all 16, pick up trash off Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pacifica Beach Coalition volunteers Alec Juntura, 21, foreground left, and Kimmy Tran, 20, pick up trash near Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. They're also creating a worldwide pollution problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic and other waste into landfills, sewage systems and oceans.
In Northern California, environmental groups are tracking the issue along the coast — and trying to do something about it.