California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead Jan. 15, 2023 Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 2:55 p.m.
Surfers brave the waves during a rain storm at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Work continues to shore up areas at Seacliff State Beach against further damage, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Aptos, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Second District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, left, survey storm damage at Seacliff State Beach, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Aptos, Calif. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Destroyed wooden tables fill a picnic area at Seacliff State Beach on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Aptos, Calif. as California State Parks-Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer leads a tour of storm damage at the site for public officials and members of the media. Among those attending were U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, State Senator John Liard, California Assembly member Dawn Addis, SC County CAO Carlos Palacios, and County Supervisor Zach Friend.(Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting new evacuation orders over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento.
Bands of thunderstorms with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said.