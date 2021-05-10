California expands drought emergency to large swath of state DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 5:56 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, Calif., where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, farmer Ben DuVal with his wife, Erika, and their daughters, Hannah, third from left, and Helena, fourth from left, stand near a canal for collecting run-off water near their property in Tulelake, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2021, file photo, heavy clouds move over Los Angeles city skyline. California's hopes for a wet "March miracle" did not materialize and a dousing of April 2021 showers may as well be a mirage at this point. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this May 6, 2015, file photo, professional spa remover Juan Alexander empties a spa for permanent removal at a residence in which the owner considered it "a waste of water," in Garden Grove, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded a drought emergency declaration to a large swath of the nation's most populated state amid “acute water supply shortages" in northern and central parts of California.
The declaration now covers 41 of 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and the American West is in extensive drought just a few years after California emerged from a punishing multiyear dry spell.