California counties await mask, social distancing guidance CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JANIE HAR, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 1:06 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It wasn't clear heading into Friday when and whether California would adopt new health guidelines after the federal government said fully vaccinated people can quit wearing face coverings and social distancing in most situations outside or inside.
Counties across California are waiting for word from the state on potential new guidance following Thursday's announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, such as buses, planes, hospitals and prisons, and says residents should follow local rules. California’s Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JANIE HAR