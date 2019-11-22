California construction crew frees donkey stuck in sinkhole

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A California construction crew were deemed heroes after digging a path to freedom for a donkey stuck in a sinkhole.

The Desert Sun reported Thursday that Riverside County Department of Animal Services confirmed the animal was found in Reche Canyon north of Moreno Valley.

Agency spokesman John Welsh says a resident noticed the donkey’s head and neck peeking from underground.

Welsh says he believes the animal was grazing and walked over a spot of soil compromised by heavy rainfall Wednesday before falling into the crevice.

Welsh says a six-man crew from Temecula-based Inland Erosion Control Inc. was working nearby and went over reaching the scene before animal-control officers.

Welsh says the crew widen the hole, so the donkey could walk out.

Agency officials say the animal did not appear injured.

