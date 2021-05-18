Idaho city cites property tax law, halts growth for months

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — The quickly growing southwestern Idaho city of Caldwell is stopping all new residential development for four months because city leaders say a new property tax law could put its citizens in “imminent peril” by straining public safety service. Officials say other cities are considering similar moves.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the property tax bill into law last week. The bill restricts city governments to recognizing only a percentage of new development in taxing districts rather than the full amount; gives big new property tax breaks to businesses and developers; increases the homeowner’s property tax exemption by 25%; caps local government property tax budget growth at 8%; and includes other provisions. Lawmakers pushed the bill through in three days just before the session ended.