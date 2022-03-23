Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement JOCELYN GECKER, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 5:18 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Students walk past the Harriet and Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex at the Cal State University, Los Angeles campus on April 25, 2019. California State University, the country's largest four-year university system, will eliminate SAT and ACT standardized tests from its admission requirements in a move that places California's public universities at the forefront of a national trend to drop the exams. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
In a move that squarely places California’s public universities at the forefront of the national trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements, officials decided Wednesday.
The California State University's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change, aligning the country's largest four-year university system with the “test free" admissions process already adopted by the University of California college system.
