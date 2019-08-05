Caitlin Coleman and David Hasson wed

Caitlin Patricia Coleman, daughter of James and Mary Coleman of Indian Cave Road in Ridgefield, was married on Saturday, August 3rd to David Jay Hasson, son of Erika and Alfred Gordon of Chevy Chase, MD and Alexandros Hasson and Anne Clark of Washington, DC.

The wedding ceremony was held at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in New York City and the celebrants were Reverend Brendan Gormley and Rabbi David Schaefer. A wedding reception followed at the Pierre Hotel.

The bride was attended by her sister Kara Coleman as maid-of- honor and by Elise Waters Barela, Stacey Duchak, Alicia Korpi Ortiz and Meredith Loughlin Shea as bridesmaids. Justin Simon served as best man and the ushers were the groom’s brother Michael Hasson, brother-in-law Kevin Coleman, Jeremy Bernstein and Sean Friedlin.

The bride is a Kindergarten teacher at the Browning School, an all-boys private school located in New York City. She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2006, Boston College Lynch School of Education in 2010 with a BA in Elementary Education and History and from Teachers College, Columbia University in 2012 with an MA in Curriculum and Instruction.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of University of Maryland, College Park, with a BA in Government and Politics. He is employed as the Corporate Account Director at PrivCo Media LLC, a provider of private company financial intelligence in New York, NY.

Following a honeymoon trip to Bora Bora, the newlywed couple will continue to reside in New York City.