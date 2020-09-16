CU students urged to quarantine for 2 weeks amid COVID spike

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — All students at the University of Colorado's main campus are being told to self-quarantine starting Wednesday for the next two weeks to stem an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The advisory by Jeffrey J. Zayach, executive director of Boulder County Public Health, came in a letter Zayach sent Tuesday to Boulder campus students, faculty and staff. Zayach warned mandatory restrictions could follow if students do not comply.

University officials have reported 13 positive tests the first week of school, 90 the second week and 205 the third week. Most cases involve students who live off-campus.

Students were asked to stay at home with a few exceptions that include attending class or going to work.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said Tuesday there have been six COVID outbreaks at Colorado colleges and universities.

Earlier this month, Colorado College in Colorado Springs said it was moving to online classes after hundreds of students went into quarantine.

