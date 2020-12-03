CT Sen. Haskell selected to continue chairing a committee

Connecticut state Sen. Haskell (D-26) speaks at a press conference regarding debt free community college in a previous June, one of the Higher Education committee’s most notable achievements under Sen. Haskell’s chairmanship. Haskell has been named the Senate Chair of the state's Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee for another two-year term, continuing his work there. less Connecticut state Sen. Haskell (D-26) speaks at a press conference regarding debt free community college in a previous June, one of the Higher Education committee’s most notable achievements under Sen. ... more Photo: State Of Connecticut / Contributed Photo Photo: State Of Connecticut / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close CT Sen. Haskell selected to continue chairing a committee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Connecticut state Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) has been named to the Senate Chair of the state’s Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee for another two year term, the state said.

Haskell will continue his work as the leader of the legislative group. He will also continue in his role as Vice Chair of the state’s Government Administration and Elections Committee.

"In my first term as Chair of Higher Education, the committee worked hard to move our state forward and plan for the future. Most notably, we created a debt-free community college program so that every Connecticut high school graduate can afford to pursue a degree. I am so grateful Senator Looney and Senator Duff trusted me to continue leading this vital committee," Haskell said. "In the midst of an economic crisis, fighting for higher education and employment opportunities has never been more important. I’m looking forward to what we accomplish in the months ahead.”

"In his first term, Senator Haskell found real results for Connecticut college students, also working to revamp and improve employment opportunities in the state," Connecticut state Senators Bob Duff (D-25) and Martin M. Looney (D-11) also said. "We are excited to see how much more he can accomplish with a second term leading the committee," they said.