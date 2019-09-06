https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/CPR-class-set-for-Sept-23-14418928.php
Ridgefield Fire Department to host CPR class
A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street.
The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED or automated external defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.
Fee is $50 which includes all student materials.
For more information and registration call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230 or email safetyedservices@aol.com.
