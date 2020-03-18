COVID cases will grow

Ridgefield’s first COVID-19 case arrived early in the week. There will be more.

“We have a positive test and I know it won’t be the last one,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Tuesday.

Ridgefielders were awaiting test results, and town officials expected increasing numbers of residents confirmed to have the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“We are monitoring several people who have been exposed to some people in New Rochelle,” Health Director Ed Briggs said.

Schools closed Friday. The governor closed restaurants to sit-down service Tuesday, although he allowed the continuation of take-out and delivery food operations.

All hair salons and nail salons in Ridgefield were ordered to close by the end of Wednesday — a decision by Health Director Briggs and First Selectman Marconi under authority of the local emergency declared by Marconi on Friday.

The Ridgefield patient with COVID-19 is being treated at Danbury Hospital, Marconi said Tuesday, and is believed to be 88 years old.

Health officials are investigating anyone the patient may have had contact with, the first selectman said.

The virus is expected to peak in the next 45 days, Marconi said, after which cases may begin tapering off. He warned that process could take an additional 45 days, meaning the virus could affect the state into the summer months.

Others authorities on the national scene are concerned the virus could be around — taking lives, keeping people home sick, or in fear of illness, putting the economy on pause — for a longer time.

Marconi and Briggs were joined by several other public officials — Police Chief Jeff Kreitz, Fire Chief Jerry Myers and Emergency Director Dick Aarons — in a public information session that was broadcast Monday night.

The main points of their message have been consistent form late last week.

“If you are sick, don’t just show up at a doctor’s office or emergency room,” Briggs said.

“The most important protocol we hear over and over is,” Marconi said, “if you’re feeling symptoms, don’t automatically go to the hospital … Call your doctor.

“The hospital cannot commence a testing protocol unless they get an appropriate script from your doctor.”

Testing

Danbury Hospital is now doing tests for coronavirus on patients with doctor’s prescriptions.

“Testing did begin, and what we expect to see is the number to go upward as we are doing more and more tests. Today, they expect to do about 3,000 tests at Danbury Hospital,” Briggs said Monday.

The hospital instituted what Briggs described as a “very thorough” screening process.

“What you need to do is get a doctor’s script stating you meet the criteria for testing,” Briggs said. “...People at the other end will be taking swabs and sending them to the labs.

“As we get more and more test kits available, they’ll be available at places like CVS, local Walmart and Targets — for those you won’t need a physician’s script to get it.”

Marconi had simple advice for people worried they may have COVID-19.

“If you are ill, please contact your primary care provider,” Marconi said.

“If you have symptoms, the first step is to contact your primary care provider and follow recommendations. Any test being requested must have a prescription from your doctor.

“Danbury Hospital has opened a mobile testing site with specific protocol for testing. Please call the Danbury Hospital: 888-667-9262,” Marconi said.

Groceries

Stop & Shop in Copps Hill Plaza, Ridgefield’s supermarket and the principal source of groceries for many in town, adjusted its hours of operation early this week, and Thursday it added special early morning hours for senior citizens.

For the general public, Stop & Shop’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. — a reduction to former hours that is designed to allow more time for workers to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and keep the store running smoothly.

But starting on Thursday, March 19, Stop & Shop planned to offer special hours to accommodate customers 60 and older. From 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., the store said it would be open only for customers over the age of 60, whom the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have identified as most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The program is designed to allow older people to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing.

Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, but the store requests that all shoppers respect the purpose of the early opening and allow the time before 7:30 a.m. to be for seniors to shop without exposure.

“Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group,” a release from the company said.

Town officials have been urging people to shop reasonably, rather than give in to the temptation to overbuy and hoard.

“You don’t need to think in terms of months,” said Emergency Director Aarons. “The stores, you can bet, are doing everything they can to widen their pipelines, increase their flow from warehouses.”

The goal for townspeople is “to be as close to normal as we can,” Aarons said.

Reaching out

He suggested that people, who can, phone in with elderly friends and neighbors.

“We had several cases where folks in their 70s and 80s are afraid to go out shopping,” he said. “If you’ve got a grandma or friend or neighbor, you might reach out to them, see if they’re OK. Give them a phone call, see if there’s something you can do, picking up something at the drug store or food store.”

The town Stop & Shop has a steady stream of deliveries, the first selectman said. “The chain of supply will only be stressed if hoarding continues to take place,” Marconi said.

Marconi added that Ridgefield’s Meals on Wheels organization and also the Neighbor to Neighbor program set up by the Compassionate Ridgefield group were working to assist people in need.

“Meals on Wheels delivers about 20,000 meals a year in our community, helping seniors and those with special needs who are housebound and difficult with movement,” Marconi said. “They’re pushed to the limit but they’re going to do a little bit extra, go the extra yard.”

Meals on Wheels phone number is 203-438-8788.

Marconi was struck by the extraordinary ways life is being changed — at least for a time.

“When you think about it, I don’t ever remember this type of action ever being taken for any reason in my lifetime,” he said.

“It's a serious issue and we need to pay attention.

“And we also have to realize that we’re in this together, and we need to work our way through it together,” he said. “And that means respecting others, and the actions that are being taken — and that it’s for a reason and that is for the well-being of everyone.”

Marconi call

The first selectman also spoke to townspeople in a telephone call received at homes across Ridgefield a little before 8 Tuesday night.

“First, I want to thank all Ridgefielders for your continued efforts to comply with the requests of health experts to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds,” Marconi said.

“Currently, Fairfield County has 48 of the 68 state cases that tested positive. Of those, one is from Ridgefield,” Marconi said.

“If we work together we will all get through this emergency.”

He offered a series of “updates” on what has seemed an ever-changing situation:

“Our Emergency Operations Center is fully activated. Visit ridgefieldoem on Facebook.

“Governor Lamont has ordered all restaurants, and bars closed for table service. You can still support your local businesses by taking advantage of restaurant take out programs and other initiatives created by your favorite town shops.

“Please give them a call,” Marconi said, “they need your support.”

Among the suggestions people have made in this regard is to buy gift certificates or gift cards — helping the businesses now, even if enjoying them later.

Marconi also addressed the need for social contact — even if it is not in person.

“Reach out by telephone to your neighbors, especially the elderly and those at greater risk to see if you can help.”

“Ridgefield’s ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ project will help those who may need a friendly ear or someone to pick up groceries. Please call 203-431-7000.

“For information on the food pantry, please call Social Services at 203-431-2777.”

On Tuesday night Marconi said, “Daycare centers will remain open” — although announcements earlier in the week he’d acknowledged that many “nursery schools” were closed.

Avoid playdates

In his ongoing series of updates on the crisis, Marconi asked residents to avoid playdates and large gatherings that could risk spreading the disease.

With the public schools closed — last Thursday was the last day of classes — Marconi urged parents to resist the inevitable pressure from kids to get together with other kids.

“There are a lot of families now where the kids are at home and they are doing playdates, having a couple of kids, maybe more, or less, coming over to play with their kids. This is something that needs to be checked. People need to be aware where the other kids have been — check with your neighbor, your brother, your sister,” Marconi said.

He paraphrased what was a plea posted on Facebook by an emergency room doctor from Wilton — adding that town Health Director Briggs supported the firm advice:

“Please do not arrange playdates. No pandemic parties. No sleepovers. This defeats the purpose of closing the schools. You can be shedding the virus without any symptoms. That means that your child, your friend’s child, your sisters’ kids, can look fine but still be contagious. Cancel the birthday party, Postpone the trip. Let your kids be bored.”

Marconi added that sensible precautions apply to all age groups.

“Be aware who you’re inviting into your home,” he said. “Many of us can be asymptomatic, showing no sign of illness. That’s the most concerning part.”

Parents should also consider their childcare arrangements.

“Unfortunately, many daycare facilities are being closed,” Marconi said late last week, although this is not by order of either Gov. Lamont or the Town of Ridgefield.

The official position is that “daycare centers will remain open,” Marconi said Tuesday.

“What we don't want to have happen is to call grandma or grandpa, who are more susceptible. It’s a very difficult time right now, and we have to work together on this.”

He also said Tuesday that “there is no curfew in the state of Connecticut.” There are places as nearby as some New Jersey communities that have imposed curfews in the last week.

Town services

“Although all town buildings are closed to visitors, staff is available in all departments to help you find the information and services you need,” Marconi said Tuesday. “Call 431-2700 or visit Ridgefieldct.org.”

Many applications and forms for permits and licenses are available on the town website at www.ridgefieldct.org.

On Tuesday, the governor said there are now 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout Connecticut

Marconi also asked Ridgefielders to look out for one another.

“Please reach out by telephone to your neighbors,” Marconi said, “especially the elderly.”