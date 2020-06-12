COVID-19 testing is offered by the town on Saturday.

Testing tomorrow!

That’s the message in the town Office of Emergency Management. Here’s the town’s “update” release for Friday, June 12:

Town wide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 for all residents will take place Saturday, June 13, at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last appointment time 2:30.)

No prescription is required and all residents are encouraged to be tested.

Residents are reminded that even asymptomatic people can test positive. This is not the antibody test.

Preregistration is recommended by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested.

Bring a drivers license (or other proof of Connecticut residency such as a bill with your name, School ID, etc.)

Note: the time may be different from the time indicated during registration.

When registering go to ‘Check in Online’ and choose a time (ignore the note that says offices are closed). Under ‘Visit Info’ go to the ‘Reason for the Visit’ drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right; you must select “COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.”

Enter your personal and insurance information there. If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing. Follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear and an email will arrive later.

Ignore the Danbury address listed and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road. It is not necessary to register for the portal.

The tests are first come/registered, first served. There will be very limited tests for nonregistered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance. On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process).

For questions call the hotline: 203-431-2718.

The July 4th fireworks are cancelled until 2021.

This is the last week for State distribution of PPE. For thermometers go to: ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Person Protection Equipment.” For masks apply by end of day today at: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business.

The Reopen Ridgefield Hotline is at 203-431-2718 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.