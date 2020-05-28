COVID-19 testing Saturday at Rec Center

Nurse Practitioners Heather Dawson and Julianna Barresi test Greenwich resident Walter Aucay, 36, with an oral coronavirus swab at a testing site set up at the Family Center at Wilbur Peck.

Testing for COVID-19 will again be offered at the Ridgefield Recreation Center Saturday, May 30, starting at 11 a.m. with the last appointment at 2:30.

There is, meanwhile, some confusion about the statistics of test results. The town has had 42 deaths from COVID-19, and about 200 people have tested positive for the disease — depending how the counting is done.

The town office of emergency management addressed the issue Wednesday morning, May 27.

“Currently, state information on COVID-19 testing is difficult to interpret because it combines various classifications of test results — positive, presumptive positive, probable positive, suspected positives, and positive for antibodies,” public information officer Gerri Lewis wrote. “Those who have tested positive are never removed, even after they recover. Those who have had more than one test can show up on the list multiple times.

“On May 26, the Town Health Department cleaned up the state numbers for Ridgefield and determined that the town’s cumulative number of positive tests is 173 (not including deaths which are currently at 42). That morning the State reported 215 cumulative positive tests in Ridgefield. Later that day, the state reported Ridgefield had over 240 positive tests. That number included all the various categories of ‘positive’ discussed above.”

“Unfortunately,” Health Director Ed Briggs said, “there is no actionable information in these reports. The data we watch are the numbers of people hospitalized and that number has been decreasing steadily.”

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said that the state is working to implement the more sophisticated testing data, but meanwhile Ridgefield will suspend giving out daily numbers until it is more relevant. Those interested in the state’s numbers can visit: www.ct.gov.

Director Briggs asks Ridgefielders to avoid calling the Health Department for statistics.

“We are devoting all of our time to inspections and supporting critical town businesses and agencies as they plan and execute safe reopening,” Briggs said. “Every minute we spend trying to explain the generalities in the state numbers takes us away from our health mission.”

The town is again strongly recommending preregistratiaon for people who want to take advantage of the testing offered Saturday at the Recration Center. For the first Saturday session two weeks ago, 325 people turned out to be tested.

“Townwide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 for all residents will take place Saturday, May 30 at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 am to 3 pm (last appointment time 2:30.),” the emergency managment office said. “

“No prescription is required. Be sure to bring driver’s license (or other proof of Connecticut residency — bill with your name, school ID, etc. Note: the time may be different from the time indicated during registration,” the town’s release said.

Advance registration is recommended by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.co whicm/get-tested.

Lewis, the public information officer, gave detailed instruction on pre-registration:

“When registering, under Visit Info, go to the ‘Reason for the Visit’ drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right, you must select ‘COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.’ Enter your personal and insurance information there.

“If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing. Follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear and an email will arrive later.

“Ignore the Danbury address listed and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road. It is not necessary to register for the portal.

“The tests are first come/registered, first served,” Lewis said. “There will be very limited tests for non-registered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance. On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process).”