COVID-19 rise turns Ridgefield ‘orange’ on state map

This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, assisted living, or correctional facilities. less This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases ... more Photo: CT DPH / Contributed Graphic Photo: CT DPH / Contributed Graphic Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close COVID-19 rise turns Ridgefield ‘orange’ on state map 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Increasing COVID-19 cases have pushed Ridgefield into the state’s “orange” level, meaning between 10 and 14 cases per 100,000 population.

The state’s COVID-19 data tracker map shows Ridgefield orange, and says: “Week 1, cases 21; Week 2, cases 18; Rate per 100,000 11.1; Report period, 10/18/20 to 10/31/20. Date updated 11/05/20

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Friday morning that he would be issuing a statement on the situation later today.

The state’s data tracker map also shows the neighboring towns of the Wilton, Redding, New Canaan, Newtown and New Fairfield as orange, while Danbury, Bethel, Brookfield and Norwalk are red, meaning a rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population.

Of nearby towns, only Weston is still “yellow,” meaning between five and nine cases per 100,000 population.

The state’s data tracker map may be found at: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Data-Tracker

Ridgefield homes with someone on the state’s HUSKY health care assistance program received an e-mail from the state Department of Social Services on Friday morning that read:

“You’re receiving this email because our records show you have an address in a town in Connecticut experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a public health alert, and we want to make sure that you have the information you need to stay safe and healthy - and ensure that our state beats COVID-19.”

The email contained a link to the state map showing Ridgefield at the orange level.

“As we see a growth in COVID-19 cases, it’s critical that we all keep our focus on doing what we can to move toward ensuring the state is safe to re-open,” the state email said. “For that to happen, we all need to do our part.

“Here’s what you can do:

1. “Get tested for COVID-19 if you live in a Red or Orange Alert town — even if you’re asymptomatic. The state is working hard to bring testing resources to your area — and you can find a free test at ct.gov/prioritytesting.

2. “Stay home if you feel sick, or if you have been exposed to someone who has, or may have COVID-19. The only reason to leave your home in this case is to get tested for COVID-19. You should plan to quarantine for 14 days from the day you were exposed to the virus. If you need support - like access to food, money, or housing - in order to quarantine, talk with the contact tracer in touch with you, or call 211.

3. Continue to follow public health guidelines - and continue to enforce them in your workplaces. If you have not been exposed to anyone, and are not experiencing symptoms, you should still get tested for COVID-19 if you live in a Red, or Orange Alert town. But, if you are outside of your home, remember:

“Wear your mask covering you nose and mouth around anyone not in your immediate household;

“Do everything you can to maintain a safe distance;

“Continue to wash your hands regularly; and,

“Avoid leaving home unless necessary to avoid exposure.”

“Special information for HUSKY Health members is at www.ct.gov/husky/covidinfoformembers.

“Thank you for everything you have done to help Connecticut fight COVID-19. It’s because of you that we’ve made it this far - and we can’t go back to where we were in March and April.

“Thank you again, and stay safe.”