COVID-19 positives remain low, Ridgefield officials say

Ridgefield is counting only a few positive COVID-19 tests a week, lately, town officials say. They outlined the quarantine that applies to people coming into Connecticut from states with high rates of the disease, and also the procedures for doing business with town hall while the building remains closed to general visitation.

Here are the releases from the town Office of Emergency Management:

RIDGEFIELD, CT: JUNE 27, 2020

Positive COVID-19 reports for Ridgefield remain very low — within the margin of reporting error, according to Emergency Manager Dick Aarons. “We’re seeing one or two new positives weekly, mostly relatively young people. Last week, for example, we had one teenager and one man in his 40s turn up positive. Statewide, less than 2 percent of those tested turn up positive. Hospitalizations continue to drop each week as do reported deaths.”

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that Ridgefielders seem to be employing common sense for the most part and using face coverings when they cannot maintain social distancing. “People may be tired of hearing this advice, but wash your hands often, keep fingers away from your face, avoid large crowds and wear masks when it makes sense,” said Briggs.

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. As of today, the list of states includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah & Washington. This list will continue to be updated.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering in-person, appointment only services for specific transactions. Customers are expected to select the service that accurately aligns with the purpose of their appointment.

Town Hall Operations

Ridgefield, CT, June 27, 2020 -Town Hall is currently closed to the general public, but operations continue inside the building. Please see recent updates below:

Tax Collector’s Office: Taxes can be mailed, paid online, and beginning July 1, collected in-person through the Bailey Avenue Entrance only. Taxpayers must have cash or prewritten check ready as there will be no place to write. Per CDC guidelines, face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be required to pay in person.

Any tax adjustments must be resolved with the Tax Assessor via email prior to entering the building.

Transfer Station Permits can only be renewed by mailing a $20/$40 check payable to Town of Ridgefield with your name, phone number, address & email address to Town Hall or putting same in the drop box located to the right of the Town Hall front door.

Town Clerk’s Office

Dog licenses can be renewed through August 1 without penalty online, by mail, or by putting payment and dog info (updated rabies info if necessary) in the drop box located to the right of the Town Hall front door.

Marriage licenses are by appointment only after completing a visitor screening form and agreeing to comply with CDC guidelines upon entry of the building.

Land record images are now accessible online https://searchiqs.com/CTRID

Extensive searches can be done by appointment only after completing a visitor screening form and complying with CDC guidelines when entering the building.

Go to https://www.ridgefieldct.org/town-clerk for information on other Town Clerk services.