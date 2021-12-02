Omicron confirmed in man who attended NYC anime convention

NEW YORK (AP) — Just a day after the U.S. announced its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus had been detected in California, health officials announced Thursday it was found in a man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November.

The man tested positive after returning home to Minnesota, health officials in that state said. Officials in New York said they were working to trace attendees at the convention, held Nov. 19-21 at the city's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Vaccinations were required for the event.