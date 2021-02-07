COVID-19 losses cut deep in small town; vaccines offer hope

PANGUITCH, Utah (AP) — Just off of Panguitch’s main road, there’s a small, unassuming building that houses the local office for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. On a clear, chilly day in early January, dozens of Garfield County residents crowded around the entrance waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The people in line ranged from young to old — teachers to first responders.
In the back, Robin McMullin, a supervisor with the health department, was laser focused as she filled up syringes with the Moderna vaccine.