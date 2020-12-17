COVID-19 is pushing rural Nevada hospitals to the brink

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In Nevada, which has more coronavirus hospitalizations per capita than any other state, the most visible sign of the surge underway is the overflow unit that one Reno hospital has set up in its parking garage to treat COVID-19 patients.
But far from the state's population centers, rural hospitals — some with as few as four beds — are also filling with COVID-19 patients. The surge is forcing them to convert sleep study rooms into intensive care units and, at times, make wrenching decisions as capacity runs low and patient transfers turn increasingly difficult.