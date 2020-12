MIAMI (AP) — María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in November, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will miss a swearing in ceremony in Washington on Sunday, her office announced Thursday.

Salazar, 59, learned of her diagnosis during an emergency trip to the hospital for treatment of a heart arrhythmia, a news release said. She was treated, released and will quarantine for at least 14 days.