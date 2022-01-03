COVID-19 disruptions loom over start of Chicago schools

CHICAGO (AP) — Public school students in Chicago returned to classes Monday after winter break, but the latest COVID-19 surge has escalated a fight between the district and teachers union over safety protocols that could disrupt classes in the nation's third-largest district later this week.
Chicago Public Schools leaders have rejected a district-wide return to online learning. But the Chicago Teachers Union has been critical of the district's safety measures and planned votes Tuesday in support of remote teaching that could effectively shut down classes as early as Wednesday. During a similar debate last year, the district punished teachers who didn't show up to work in person by locking them out of computer systems.