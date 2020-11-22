COVID-19 cases at Ridgefield High School and Veterans Park School

Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield announced its first COVID-19 case on Saturday, and Ridgefield High School announced another case.

It is possble the high school case was transmitted in-school, officials said. In the case of the elementary school, the infected person, and another “presumed” to be infected, were in school for several days before knowing they were contagious, officials said.

Forty-seven students and 10 staff members from Veterans Park are quarantining for 14 days.

The Nov. 21 announcement said one member of the Veterans Park School community tested positive for COVID-19 and another is “presumed positive.”

“These two individuals were in the VPES building and infectious on Monday, Nov. 16, Tuesday, Nov, 17 and Wednesday, Nov, 18,” an email from school authorities said. “These two individuals are connected outside of the VPES school building.”

The member of the Ridgeifleld High School community who tested positive “was not in the RHS building during a time when they were infectious,” Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison, said in the email to the school community.

“This individual was exposed to COVID-19 on November 19 at RHS,” Crook continued. “We cannot rule out in-school transmission for this case.”

The Ridgefield Public Schools have had 35 known cases of COVID-19, according to a Saturday evening update of the school system’s COVID-19 data tracker.

“Over time we have placed 855 students and staff in quarantine after potential exposures in school, on the bus, and at athletic events,” the school system said.

“Three of these 855 have tested positive. We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases. We cannot rule it in or out.”