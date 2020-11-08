COVID-19 case sends 9 Scotts Ridge staffers into quarantine

Scotts Ridge Middle School had a COVID-19 case with someone in the building and possibly infectious Nov. 2 and Nov 4. Scotts Ridge Middle School had a COVID-19 case with someone in the building and possibly infectious Nov. 2 and Nov 4. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close COVID-19 case sends 9 Scotts Ridge staffers into quarantine 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RIDGEFIELD — Nine staff members at Scotts Ridge Middle School are now in quarantine after a person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The potentially infectious person was at school Monday, Nov. 2, and Wednesday, Nov. 4. There was no school on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, as Scotts Ridge is the polling place for Districts 2 and 4.

No students were were put into the quarantine, which for the nine staff members involved will last 14 days.

Contact tracing was performed, according to an email from Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva Friday, with a link to a communication from Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison and head of school nursing services.

Scotts Ridge Middle School has been the building involved in three of 16 COVID-19 cases found in the Ridgefield Public Schools since August.