COVID-19 case announced at middle school in Ridgefield

East Ridge Middle School has had a member of its community test positive for COVID-19, the Ridgefield Schools announced Saturday, Nov. 28. East Ridge Middle School has had a member of its community test positive for COVID-19, the Ridgefield Schools announced Saturday, Nov. 28. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close COVID-19 case announced at middle school in Ridgefield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A positive test for COVID-19 in a member of the East Ridge Middle School community was announced by the Ridgefield Public Schools on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“This individual was in the building while they were potentially infectious to others on Monday, November 23rd,” said Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison and head of nursing services.

The case resulted in 43 students and nine staff members being placed in 14-day quarantine, according to the COVID-19 tracker on the school system’s website.

“RPS has had 38 known cases of COVID-19. Over time we have placed 907 students and staff in quarantine after potential exposures in school, on the bus, and at athletic events. Four of these 907 have tested positive,” the school website said.

“We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases. We cannot rule it in or out.”