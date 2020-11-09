CA-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Kennedy McClntc Alpine 5 5 470 257 Amador 30 30 8,211 13,774 Calaveras 29 24 8,908 13,352 ElDorado 202 202 50,537 62,194 Fresno 7 7 1,917 5,989 Madera 12 12 5,250 10,304 Mariposa 25 24 4,158 5,879 Nevada 10 10 4,448 1,312 Placer 87 87 77,096 81,485 Tuolumne 73 73 12,036 17,554 Totals 480 474 173,031 212,100

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:05