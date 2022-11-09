Buu Nygren uses familiar platform to win Navajo presidency

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren entered the Navajo presidential race with a platform echoed by generations of candidates: deliver basic needs on the vast reservation where most roads are unpaved and thousands of families don't have running water or electricity.
His expectation that Navajos hold him accountable on those promises resonated with voters who elected him to the tribe's top post Tuesday. Nygren ousted incumbent President Jonathan Nez, who guided the tribe during a pandemic and signed off on a plan for much-needed infrastructure using federal virus relief funding.