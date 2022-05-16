Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department's new Safe Streets & Roads for All program.