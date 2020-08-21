Businesswoman becomes new member of Arizona Board of Regents

PHOENIX (AP) — Cecilia Mata, a native of Panama who came to the United States in 2000 and started a global security business five years later, is joining the Arizona Board of Regents.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the addition of Mata to the board Thursday.

Mata, who lives in Sierra Vista, will fill a vacancy created when Ram Krishna’s term expired.

Regents can serve up to two four-year terms.

The board oversees the state’s three public universities — Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

Ducey said in statement that Mata is an “enthusiastic advocate for women-owned and minority-owned small businesses.”

Mata is the founder, owner and president of AllSource Global Management, a professional services company with a focus on defense — and she expanded it to two subsidiary companies.