Business owner crushed by pandemic turns to helping homeless

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When the pandemic struck Minnesota, Matt Kenevan all but lost three beer and media-related businesses, became a well-known firewood supplier to the homeless and irked at least a few key figures at St. Paul City Hall through his connections to “Propane Steve.”
Kenevan, publisher of St. Paul-based Growler Magazine, hasn’t sold enough advertising to justify rolling the presses since August. His popular Winter Beer Dabbler festival — of which the Pioneer Press is a sponsor — was canceled, as was his annual Pride Dabbler before that.