Business clamor for exemptions to reopen amid COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nonessential business have inundated Gov. Tim Walz's administration with requests to open their doors again as a stay-at-home order continues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz recently extended that order until at least May 4, but said he and his administration would look at exemptions for more businesses over the coming weeks.

State officials would come up with requirements for social distancing, hygiene and public health.

Brenda Brinkman already has her plan for her business, Amazing Alterations in Anoka.

A customer's first stop would be at a hand-washing station. Sales staff would wear masks and sanitize in between fittings. Customers would wait in their cars for their appointments.

An estimated 80% of Minnesota jobs are in essential fields that are still operating. And Walz has granted additional business exemptions such as lawn care.

That exemption was critical for Oak Marsh Golf Course, general manager Steve Whillock tells the Star Tribune. Now he and other golf industry leaders are pressing the governor to open the courses to the public.

The course had been operating safely with social distancing before Walz’s closure order, Whillock said. They had been sanitizing cart handles, allowing only a certain number of people in their pro shop and taking other steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he said.