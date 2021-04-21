Burning Man mulling mandatory COVD-19 vaccines for August SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 2:13 p.m.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.
The organizers backed off an earlier statement indicating that they had already decided to make the shots mandatory. They say they won’t decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year because of the pandemic will take place this summer.