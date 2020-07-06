Burned bear in Colorado recovering, expected to be released

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A young bear rescued after suffering burns in a Colorado wildfire has shown strong signs of recovery and is expected to be released, wildlife officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted a message on social media saying the bear that suffered severe burns on its paws is successfully recuperating at the Frisco Creek Rehabilitation Facility in Del Norte, The Durango Herald reports.

“The bear is almost ready to have its bandages taken off and should be released in the coming weeks,” the agency said.

Wildlife officials received a report of an injured bear walking along the perimeter of a fire west of Durango on the line between La Plata and Montezuma counties June 16.

Officials used a tranquilizer to immobilize the 1-year-old male weighing about 50 pounds (23 kilograms) before transporting the animal to the rehabilitation unit.

The blaze called the East Canyon Fire burned about 4.5 square miles (11.65 square kilometers) of land.