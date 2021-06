BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is considering a new waste collection system in which trash, recycling and food scraps would be picked up on the same day.

The Burlington Department of Public Works is proposing that the city continue collecting the recycling while private haulers cover different neighborhoods' trash rather than have a number of companies covering the same streets, WCAX-TV reported. The proposal comes after a study by third-party consultants.