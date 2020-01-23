Bullhead City OKs sanctuary measure supporting gun rights

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City is declaring itself a sanctuary city that stands in support of gun rights.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a resolution affirming support for Second Amendment rights and pledging to take any action it can “to support and defend the rights and liberties for individuals to keep and bear arms as guaranteed” by the state and federal constitutions.

According to the Mohave Valley Daily News, the resolution also states the council won't spend public money or use other government resources to enforce laws "determined by lawful processes to unconstitutionally infringe on the people's right to keep and bear arms.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors adopted a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on Nov. 4.