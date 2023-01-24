Bulgaria to hold 5th election in 2 years after talks fail

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria will hold another parliamentary election — its fifth in two years — after the Socialist Party on Tuesday announced that it had failed to form a government and had returned the unfulfilled mandate to the country’s president.

“We have done everything necessary to fulfil the third mandate,” party leader Kornelia Ninova said, adding that despite setting clear national priorities at the talks with the other parties, “there was not enough will to form a working government.”