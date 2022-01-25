Bulgaria, North Macedonia meet to boost ties, ease strains

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia held a joint session Tuesday to improve relations, which have been locked in a historic row and further strained after Bulgaria blocked its Balkan neighbor's bid to join the European Union.
The meeting of the two governments in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, comes a week after Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov visited North Macedonia and agreed with his counterpart in Skopje, Dimitar Kovacevski, to work together to overcome their differences.