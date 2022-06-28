Building collapse kills 3 people in India's Mumbai city

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A dilapidated residential building collapsed in India's financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said Tuesday.

The four-story building collapsed late Monday night in the Kurla area of Mumbai. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find at least four residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar.