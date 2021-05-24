Budget, housing, jobs, health top Colorado relief plans

David Zalubowski/AP

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrats are outlining their priorities for $3.8 billion in federal virus relief destined for the state under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, and budgetary support, workforce development, affordable housing and mental health top their agenda.

Gov. Jared Polis, majority Democrat legislative leaders and the four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation gave an overview of the plans at a Capitol news conference Monday. Polis and others emphasized the outline came after virtual and in-person meetings with Coloradans across the state in recent months.