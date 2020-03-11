Bucks County confirms first cases of coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cases of the new coronavirus crept into new counties in Pennsylvania as more schools and prisons took precautions Wednesday and Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled.

Bucks County late Tuesday night confirmed its first two cases. That boosted the statewide total to at least 14 confirmed cases.

A look at the latest developments in the spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania:

WHAT WE KNOW

All of the people who have tested positive in the state live in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities say. Most people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or country, but some new cases are in people who got sick while inside Pennsylvania.

Late Tuesday, Bucks County's health department said it had discovered the county’s first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in two adults who live together and had attended an out-of-state gathering recently. They are in isolation at home.

Eight people who tested positive are residents of Montgomery County. Philadelphia officials confirmed the city's first case on Tuesday.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said a cardiologist who tested positive for the virus treated about two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staff members at a King of Prussia facility. The physician returned to work after overseas travel and saw patients over four days last week. The hospital said it cleaned, disinfected and reopened the facility.

At least three people — including the cardiologist — were hospitalized and the rest were at home, officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

WARNINGS

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine isn't recommending that large gatherings be canceled.

Philadelphia officials are not encouraging school closures, but they are urging people not to attend events of more than 5,000 attendees, including professional sporting events.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

Officials are giving few details about patients.

The state Department of Health is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed or which hospitals are treating patients, although some counties or institutions are giving more details.

CANCELLATIONS

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled Tuesday night.

At least six Delaware County school districts are planning to close for a day, mostly Friday or Monday, to test their preparedness, the Delaware County Times reported.

Muhlenberg College in Allentown is ending in-person classes after Friday and shifting to “alternate modes of instruction” through April 13. Most students will have to move out of on-campus housing by Saturday afternoon.

West Chester University and Bucknell University both announced Tuesday that they are suspending in-person instruction for the rest of the semester.

Bloomsburg University and Dickinson College extended spring break, while Penn State, whose students are on spring break, is requiring a 14-day quarantine period for students or employees returning from a country where COVID-19 is widespread before they return to campus.

Northampton County Prison banned visitors and volunteers from entering as of Tuesday.

