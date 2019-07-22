  • Pictured, from left to right: Liam Byrne with Lions Club President Kim Cunningham at the Lions meeting in July. Photo: Mike Liberta / Contributed Photo

    Pictured, from left to right: Liam Byrne with Lions Club President Kim Cunningham at the Lions meeting in July.

    Pictured, from left to right: Liam Byrne with Lions Club President Kim Cunningham at the Lions meeting in July.

    Photo: Mike Liberta / Contributed Photo
Photo: Mike Liberta / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Pictured, from left to right: Liam Byrne with Lions Club President Kim Cunningham at the Lions meeting in July.

Pictured, from left to right: Liam Byrne with Lions Club President Kim Cunningham at the Lions meeting in July.

Photo: Mike Liberta / Contributed Photo

Liam Byrne, a graduate of Ridgefield High School's class of 2019, has been named the recipient of this year’s Lions Club Scholarship.

Byrne, who will be attending Bates this fall, received a $5,000 scholarship for fulfilling all the Lions Club requirements of community service, grades and humanitarian projects.

Lions President Kim Cunningham awarded Byrne his check at the Lions meeting in July.