Bruce, a sweet 5-year-old Staffie is looking for a forever home

Bruce is a sweet and loyal 5-year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix looking for a forever home. Bruce is a sweet and loyal 5-year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix looking for a forever home. Photo: ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter Photo: ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bruce, a sweet 5-year-old Staffie is looking for a forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Just look at this face. How can you not fall in love? Trust me, when you meet Bruce you will definitely fall in love.

Bruce is a 5-year old most handsome American Staffordshire Terrier mix, who upon arriving at the ROAR Shelter from South Carolina, turned everyone here, both staff and volunteers, into his instant fan group.

This guy is a lover who is easy to walk, plays happily with his toys and balls, and on occasion thinks of himself as a lap dog needing a place to rest himself.

Staffies, as the breed is often referred to, adore their people. Bruce’s world revolves around belly rubs and snuggles with a purpose in life to love his family with his whole heart.

Bruce’s story is a sad one. He was adopted from a southern rescue last winter by a wonderful guy and they formed a loving bond. Bruce planned to be by his side always and forever. But Bruce’s human was deployed and Bruce could not go with him. While the man openly cried tears of sorrow when he returned Bruce to the rescue, Bruce cried inside. The rescue knew the ROAR Shelter to be the best place on earth to find this loyal, smart and sweet dog a forever family and gave him safe passage to Ridgefield.

Bruce is neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines. His adoption fee is $350. He is 65+ lbs and would probably be better suited to a family with adolescent children.

While we at ROAR will miss this guy terribly when he leaves, a family for Bruce to always be by his side and his by yours, is the greatest gift we can hope for.

To make an appointment to meet this loving boy, call the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter at 203-438-0158.