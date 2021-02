NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn man was arrested in Florida in the brazen daylight armed robbery of a SoHo luxury store after authorities say he bragged about the heist on social media, authorities said Monday as the defendant was detained without bail.

Eric Spencer, 29, faced a single robbery charge after his Saturday arrest in Fort Lauderdale in the Feb. 2 robbery at a luxury Chanel store. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.