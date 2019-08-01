Brooklyn man arrested buying generators at Ridgefield Hardware

A Brooklyn man was arrested for second-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, and illegal use of a credit card at Ridgefield Hardware, 385 Main St., at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Ridgefield police said Bradley Cohen, 42, used a Ridgefield resident’s driver license and credit card to fraudulently purchase generators online.

According to a report, Cohen’s purchasing activity online was reported to Ridgefield police, and when he went to pick up the generators officers were on scene.

Detectives uncovered several fraudulent driver licenses in Cohen’s possession, Ridgefield police said.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 13.