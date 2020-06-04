Brooke Blake, Ridgefield girl battling rare brain cancer, dies

Six members of the Babysitting for Brooke committee surrounded Brooke Blake. From left are Kim Van Allsburg, Sarah Farina, Leah Hayner, Brooke Blake, Emily Sherwill, Patricia Dowd and Autumn Hoey.

Brooke Blake, the girl whose battle with a rare form of brain cancer inspired the town, died this morning.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I have to tell you that Brooke has moved on and gained her wings at 8:06 a.m. My heart is broken but I know that she is Home and suffering no longer,” her mother, Madeline Blake, wrote in a June 4 Facebook post asking people to remember Brooke in their prayers.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Brooke Blake

The Scotts Ridge Middle School student’s four-year struggle against a type of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) prompted numerous fund raisers and shows of support, from Scotts Ridge teachers babysitting to raise funds to police and fire equipment parading past her house on her birthday to the “Believe in Brooke” signs visible on roadsides and lawns all over town.