Brooks, Trump advisor to make campaign announcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller where it is anticipated he will enter the race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement” at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.” Brooks announced the rally last Wednesday night on Twitter. The 6 p.m. event will be held at a Huntsville gun range.